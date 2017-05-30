300 rescued migrants land in Italian ...

300 rescued migrants land in Italian island

8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Cagliari, May 26 A boat with 282 migrants on board docked in the Sardinian port city of Cagliari after they were saved in the Mediterranean. The migrant landings on Thursday came after a 651 people arrived in Cagliari on Sunday aboard a Spanish navy ship after they were rescued in the Mediterranean.

