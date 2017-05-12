12 Vibrant Whites from Italy

12 Vibrant Whites from Italy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Wine Spectator

Scores and tasting notes for Pinot Grigio, Pinot Bianco, Chardonnay and more from Italy's Sicily, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzi, Puglia, Umbria and Calabria reviewed by Wine Spectator senior editor Alison Napjus. Join today and get immediate access to this article, and to our entire database of more than 345,000 wine ratings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr 22 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC