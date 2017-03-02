Worker killed on Fincantieri site
Trieste, March 2 - A 41-year-old Bosnian worker was killed in an accident in the main work site of naval constructors Fincantieri at Monfalcone near Gorizia Thursday. The man worked for an external company and was head of a project to build a shed for paint work.
