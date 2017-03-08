What the U.S. becoming a paranoid nation will mean for Americans traveling abroad
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... The depths of arbitrary stupidity that a narcissistic sociopath can bring to the task of running this country are now being tested in ways that could scarcely be imagined only a few short months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb '17
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC