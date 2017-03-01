Weather supercomputing 'heads to Italy'

Weather supercomputing 'heads to Italy'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Member states of the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts made the indicative decision to relocate the facility on Wednesday. The bid from Italy's Emilia-Romagna Region to erect a new a 50m building on the site of an old tobacco factory was regarded as the leading contender, according to an evaluation panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Wed where Halton WWI ... 1
News Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10) Feb 28 Loud Squeaky Phart 56
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC