Two killed in blaze at migrant 'ghetto'
Foggia, March 3 - Two Africans are dead after a massive blaze overnight at a asylum-seeker camp called the 'Gran Ghetto' in the countryside between the southern towns of San Severo and Rignano Garganico, sources said Friday. The fire spread to a number of shacks in the camp in a matter of minutes.
