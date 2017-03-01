Two killed in blaze at Italian migrant camp1 hour ago
Foggia , March 3: Firemen on Friday recovered the charred bodies of two migrants who died in a massive fire that broke out overnight at a sprawling aslyum-seeker camp in southern Italy, police said. Firefighters battled the blaze a the camp in San Severo in the Puglia region for many hours before bringing it under control late on Friday morning.
