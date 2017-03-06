Twenty soccer fans held in Italy over drug-fuelled violence
Bergamo, March 8 A magistrate's son was among 20 Atalanta 'ultra' fans arrested in northern Italy on Tuesday on suspicion of drug trafficking, extortion, robbery and acts of violence. The suspects were held during raids by Italian police in the northern province of Bergamo that uncovered large quantities of drugs at several addresses.
