Twenty soccer fans held in Italy over...

Twenty soccer fans held in Italy over drug-fuelled violence

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Bergamo, March 8 A magistrate's son was among 20 Atalanta 'ultra' fans arrested in northern Italy on Tuesday on suspicion of drug trafficking, extortion, robbery and acts of violence. The suspects were held during raids by Italian police in the northern province of Bergamo that uncovered large quantities of drugs at several addresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10) Feb 28 Loud Squeaky Phart 56
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,384,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC