Train hits 3, killing one in Calabria

Catanzaro, March 8 - A regional train hit three people, killing one and injuring the others, at Soverano near Catanzaro in Calabria Wednesday. The accident happened between the stations of Soverato and Montauro, along the Ionian Line.

Chicago, IL

