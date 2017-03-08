Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate...

Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate on legitimate defence

Italian opposition politicians from the far right populist parties and other conservative forces on Sunday demanded a new law quickly on legitimate defence to protect law-abiding citizens. The debate was fueled after a restaurant owner was put under investigation for allegedly fatally shooting a thief in the back during a middle-of-the-night break-in at the eatery.

