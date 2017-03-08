Slaying of thief fuels Italy's debate on legitimate defence
Italian opposition politicians from the far right populist parties and other conservative forces on Sunday demanded a new law quickly on legitimate defence to protect law-abiding citizens. The debate was fueled after a restaurant owner was put under investigation for allegedly fatally shooting a thief in the back during a middle-of-the-night break-in at the eatery.
