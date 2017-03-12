Slaying of thief fuels Italya s debate on legitimate defence
Restaurant owner Mario Cattaneo shows the bruise on his arm which according to one version he has given he says he received when grabbed on the arm by a thief after the thief broke into his restaurant in the middle of the night Friday, in his restaurant's kitchen in Casaletto Lodigiano near Lodi in northern Italy, Sunday, 12 March 2017. Italian politicians from the far right and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's center-right part are demanding a new law on legitimate defense to protect law-abiding citizens after Cattaneo is being investigated for murder for allegedly fatally shooting the thief in the back.
