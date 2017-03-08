Sanmar Receives Tug Orders from Italy
Roughly one month after Turkish tug building company Sanmar laid the keels of two new Sirapinar Class tugs, the opportunity to purchase these ASDs has been snapped up by Italian operator Rimorchiatori Napoletani. Commenting on the new design, which was developed in cooperation with cooperation with Robert Allan Ltd, Ali Gurun of Sanmar said, "The industry is under the challenge of ever tighter cost control and the only way to achieve this is to have more bollard pull in more compact hulls with low operational and maintenance costs.
