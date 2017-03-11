Riot police move against Naples prote...

Riot police move against Naples protests of Northern League

NAPLES, Italy - Riot police moved in Saturday to quell violent protests in Naples sparked by the first major rally in the southern city by the anti-immigrant Northern League leader. The protesters were a violent offshoot of an otherwise peaceful march through Naples by people opposed to Matteo Salvini and his anti-euro, anti-immigrant movement.

