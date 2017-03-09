Reviews: Italian spots La Buona Vita ...

Reviews: Italian spots La Buona Vita and La Notte brighten western suburbs

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A look at two newish places in the western suburbs: La Notte opened in November, while La Buona Vita recently debuted a new look and menu. Today we take a look at two newish places in the western suburbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10) Feb 28 Loud Squeaky Phart 56
News More Feb '17 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb '17 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC