QUEST10NS: Tom Atwood

In 2005, photographer Tom Atwood published the coffee table book, Kings in Their Castles: Photographs of Queer Men at Home , an intimate look at notable gay icons in their private spaces. Now, more than a decade later, Atwood is poised to release a bigger, more ambitious follow-up entitled, Kings & Queens in Their Castles, that hits bookshelves on April 25 .

