Police nab Atalanta 'ultra drug pushers'
Rome, March 7 - Italian police made several arrests Tuesday in a probe into hard-core 'ultra' fans of Atalanta who allegedly distributed drugs ahead of cocaine-fuelled violence at the Bergamo stadium. Police said "numerous individuals" were being targeted for suspected drug trafficking and distribution, extortion, robbery and resisting arrest.
