Murky origins of sexual standards
Eric Desmarais, a graduate student at WSU who has taught Abnormal Psychology, defines a fetish as a deviation in target of sex drive or motivation. They can be diagnosed when an individual experiences an impairment or dysfunction in what they are attracted to, Desmarais said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC