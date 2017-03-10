Monte dei Paschi to sell $30 billion of bad loans

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, the Italian lender being rescued by the Italian government, approved a new business plan late Thursday involving the sale of its entire portfolio of bad loans at a deep discount in a move it hopes will help put its troubled past behind it. Monte dei Paschi's board approved late Thursday a new plan that largely hinges on the sale of its entire EUR28 billion bad-loan portfolio to one or more buyers.

