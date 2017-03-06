Mayor denounces 'war on State'

Foggia, March 6 - A war is being waged "against the State" in the Puglia town of San Severo in southern Italy, local mayor Francesco Miglio has said. His comments came after a gunman driving an old utility vehicle opened fire at two police crime prevention unit vehicles parked outside a hotel on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

