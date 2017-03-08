Mafia attack plans had 'superior entity'

Palermo, March 8 - Plans to attack Palermo magistrates framed by Cosa Nostra leader Matteo Messina Denaro had a "superior entity" behind them, Palermo chief prosecutor Roberto Scarpinato told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Wednesday in a hearing on suspected links between the mafia and freemasons in southern Italy. On March 1 the anti-mafia commission ordered police to seize the membership lists, from 1990 to today, of freemasons belonging to lodges in Calabria and Sicily.

