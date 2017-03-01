Lowell High students travel to Paris,...

Lowell High students travel to Paris, Ireland, Italy over winter break

One group traveled to Ireland, while another, through the Business Management & Finance Pathway Hotel Management & Travel course, visited Paris, Florence and Venice. After an overnight flight to Milan via Frankfurt, travelers transferred to Verona, Italy, and witnessed a glass-blowing demonstration at the Murano Verona Glass company and continued with a walking tour of Verona.

