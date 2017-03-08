Lamborghini is open to considering al...

Lamborghini is open to considering all-electric supercar

Lamborghini is open to an all-electric addition to its line-up, CEO Stefano Domenicali said, evidence that parent Volkswagen Group's interest in producing zero-emission vehicles could extend to the very top end of its brands. The 54-year-old Italian luxury sports car company is already deviating from its tradition of producing high-powered, low-slung sports cars with its new SUV, called the Urus.

