Kit Harington shoots commercial for D&G in Naples

And on Friday, Kit Harington was spotted in Naples, Italy, shooting a commercial for the brand's The One for Men fragrance. The 30-year-old Game of Thrones star could be seen leaning out of a balcony, waving to his fans, who chanted 'King in the North' as their favorite actor keenly looked down upon them in between takes for the new campaign.

