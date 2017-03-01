Joseph S. Ciacci Obituary

Joseph was born on February 16, 1929 in Pesaro, Italy, one of twelve children to the late Lino and Eurosia Ciacci. He is survived by his wife the former Nanette Di Maggio whom he married in 1960; his son Dr. Joseph Ciacci; his grandsons Andrew, Joseph and Jacob; 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

