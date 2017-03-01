Jeff Lorberbaum presented with Leonar...

Jeff Lorberbaum presented with Leonardo International Prize by Italy's President

Mohawk Industries, 1755 The Exchange in the Cumberland area, announced that its chairman and CEO Jeff Lorberbaum was awarded the 2017 Leonardo International Prize by Italian president Sergio Mattarella during a March 2 ceremony at Rome's historic Quirinal Palace.

Chicago, IL

