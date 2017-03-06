Italy's Veneto banks say take-up of settlement offer around 30 pct
Troubled Italian regional banks Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca said on Tuesday only around 30 percent of shareholders targeted by a settlement offer aimed at reducing the risk of lawsuits had accepted it a week before its expiry. Lowering legal risks is key for the two banks, which were rescued last year by state-sponsored, privately-funded banking industry fund Atlante and plan to merge before restructuring and looking for a buyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC