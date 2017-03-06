Italy's Veneto banks say take-up of s...

Italy's Veneto banks say take-up of settlement offer around 30 pct

Troubled Italian regional banks Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca said on Tuesday only around 30 percent of shareholders targeted by a settlement offer aimed at reducing the risk of lawsuits had accepted it a week before its expiry. Lowering legal risks is key for the two banks, which were rescued last year by state-sponsored, privately-funded banking industry fund Atlante and plan to merge before restructuring and looking for a buyer.

Chicago, IL

