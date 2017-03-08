Italy strings up safety net for poor;...

Italy strings up safety net for poor; critics say full of holes

ROME, March 9 Parliament approved on Thursday an anti-poverty package aimed at providing financial relief to the growing number of hard-up Italians battered by years of economic stagnation and high unemployment. It is the first such attempt in Italy to set up a permanent safety net for poor families, with the lion's share of the national welfare budget traditionally earmarked for pensions.

