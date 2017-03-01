Italy: Speed Camera Scandal Means Prison For CEO, Top Cop
The United States is not alone when it comes to photo enforcement scandals. Long before federal officials began cracking down on Redflex Traffic Systems for bribing public officials , Italy's anti-crime units were raiding the offices of photo enforcement companies and covering speed cameras while the systems remained under investigation.
