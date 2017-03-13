Italy, Netherlands pledge support for...

Italy, Netherlands pledge support for victims of international crimes

The Ambassadors of Italy and the Netherlands in Ghana have said that they support efforts to get justice for victims of international crimes in Africa and therefore commended organizations, including the Africa Center for International Law and Accountability , for their efforts in focusing attention on victims and not perpetrators who commit international crimes against innocent and powerless victims. Italian and Dutch Ambassadors in Ghana, Giovanni Favilli, and Ron Strikker, respectively, declared their support in separate statements at a roundtable discussion organized by ACILA in Accra.

Chicago, IL

