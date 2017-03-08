Italy motorway bridge collapses, kill...

Italy motorway bridge collapses, killing a husband and wife

9 hrs ago

A temporary bridge collapsed onto a motorway near the Italian city of Ancona on Thursday, killing a husband and wife who were driving underneath it at the time, Italian officials said. La Repubblica newspaper's Web site said the couple were a 60-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife who lived in the Marche region.

Chicago, IL

