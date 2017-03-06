Italy lags on migrant returns as arri...

Italy lags on migrant returns as arrival numbers jump

Italy is promising to send more migrants who do not qualify for asylum back home, either by force or with their consent, as a fourth year of mass arrivals of migrants by sea began at a record-setting pace. Seydou Fall from Senegal looks during an interview with Reuters in Carrara, Italy February 7, 2017.

