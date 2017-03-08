Italy court recognizes non-biological overseas gay adoption
A court in Florence has recognized the overseas adoptions of children by two same-sex couples in rulings hailed by the gay rights community as a new step for Italy. The Tribunal for Minors recognized the British and U.S. adoptions as legal here, allowing the Italian citizenship of the parents to be passed onto the children.
