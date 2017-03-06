Italy comes to Colleyville, and an Asian bistro is next in line
Architects and a chef from Ravenna, Italy, have brought Texas a finely crafted turn on authentic northern Italian dining and coffees, and the result is a classy yet comfortable restaurant with appeal far beyond Colleyville. Chef Michele Ragazzini 's lunch and dinner menus are inventive but familiar.
