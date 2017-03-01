Italy appeals court rules in favor of same-sex parental rights
The court held [order, PDF, in Italian] that both fathers should have their names on the birth certificate even though only one person is the biological father. The court found that even though the child was born through surrogacy, both parents create a familial unit and should have equal rights to the child.
