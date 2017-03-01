Italy appeals court rules in favor of...

Italy appeals court rules in favor of same-sex parental rights

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

The court held [order, PDF, in Italian] that both fathers should have their names on the birth certificate even though only one person is the biological father. The court found that even though the child was born through surrogacy, both parents create a familial unit and should have equal rights to the child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... 6 hr where Halton WWI ... 1
News Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10) Tue Loud Squeaky Phart 56
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,612 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC