Italian farmers bring sheep to Rome to protest quake response
Farmers stand in front of a banner reading 'Save our farms' during a protest held by farmers from the earthquake zones of Amatrice, in front of the Montecitorio Palace in Rome, Italy March 7, 2017. A farmer stands in front of a banner during a protest held by farmers from the earthquake zones of Amatrice, in front of the Montecitorio Palace in Rome, Italy March 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC