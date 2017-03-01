Italian Cena (Dinner) at Penobscot La...

Italian Cena (Dinner) at Penobscot Language School: All Welcome

13 hrs ago

An Italian potluck cena will be held at Penobscot Language School on Friday, March 3rd at 7 p.m. All are welcome! This potluck will be held Friday, March 3rd at 7 p.m. and is open to all interested in any aspect of Italian culture whether currently a student at the school or not. Come meet or re-meet our new instructor, Fulvia Sarnelli of Naples, Italy while enjoying the company of others interested in this diverse country.

Chicago, IL

