Italian Cena (Dinner) at Penobscot Language School: All Welcome
An Italian potluck cena will be held at Penobscot Language School on Friday, March 3rd at 7 p.m. All are welcome! This potluck will be held Friday, March 3rd at 7 p.m. and is open to all interested in any aspect of Italian culture whether currently a student at the school or not. Come meet or re-meet our new instructor, Fulvia Sarnelli of Naples, Italy while enjoying the company of others interested in this diverse country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|20 hr
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC