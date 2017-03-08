In 1993, she became the 1st female US attorney general
On March 12, 1947, President Harry S. Truman announced what became known as the "Truman Doctrine" to help Greece and Turkey resist Communism. In 1857, the original version of Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Simon Boccanegra" was poorly received at its premiere in Venice, Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb '17
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC