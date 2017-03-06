Hungary may tighten school travel law...

Hungary may tighten school travel laws after Italy bus crash

This Jan. 21, 2017 file photo shows the gutted remains of the bus that crashed along the A4 highway in Verona, Italy, Hungarian education authorities said Monday March 6, 2017 the government is seeking to review rules about long school trips in light of a January bus crash in Italy in which 16 people, mostly Hungarian students, were killed.

