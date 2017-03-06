How backlash against cheap Chinese imports has propelled Europe's new right-wing populism

The value of European imports from China more than tripled between 2001 and 2016, hitting local manufacturers and leading to job losses For all the focus on the backlash against migrant workers, research by two academics shows the regions of Europe hit by cheaper imports and related job losses are fertile ground for groups that echo US President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric. From the Netherlands, through eastern France, northern Italy and parts of Austria, support for populist parties that have transformed the political landscape is among the strongest.

