Hop harvest begins
When Ebenezer Shoobridge first planted the first crop of hops in the land at Bushy Park in 1864, it was unlikely that he would have known the magnitude of what he started. Fast forward 152 years, Hop Products Australia now calls the land home, and has upgraded its facilities and size to become a prominent player in the global hop industry.
