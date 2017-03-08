France, Italy: Fire, Paint, Kicks Take Down Speed Cameras
In Cavagnolo, Italy, vigilantes last week kicked over the speed camera that had just been installed on the SS590, Torin Oggi reported. According to La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno , the same fate befell all ten speed cameras installed in Cerignola.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.
