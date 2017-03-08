France, Italy: Fire, Paint, Kicks Tak...

France, Italy: Fire, Paint, Kicks Take Down Speed Cameras

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: TheNewspaper

In Cavagnolo, Italy, vigilantes last week kicked over the speed camera that had just been installed on the SS590, Torin Oggi reported. According to La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno , the same fate befell all ten speed cameras installed in Cerignola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar 1 where Halton WWI ... 1
News Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10) Feb 28 Loud Squeaky Phart 56
News More Feb '17 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb '17 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC