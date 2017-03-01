For the First Time, an Italian Court ...

For the First Time, an Italian Court Recognized Gay Adoptive Parents

An Italian court has made national history by recognizing a same-sex couple as adoptive parents of two surrogate children, the Telegraph reports . The Court of appeal in the city of Trento ruled that both members of a gay couple can be legally named father of the children.

