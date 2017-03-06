Eddie Vedder Announces Summer Europea...

Eddie Vedder Announces Summer European Tour With Glen Hansard

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has announced a series of concerts in Europe early this summer with special guest Glen Hansard . The tour, which runs from May 29th through June 26th, will hit the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Italy.

Chicago, IL

