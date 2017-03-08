Dennis eyes a spot on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium after going deep on Terminillo
Rohan Dennis fought hard to limit his losses to the overall contenders at Tirreno-Adriatico and so defend BMC's overall hopes on the climb to Terminillo. He lost the blue leader's jersey to Nairo Quintana , slipping to sixth at 1:06 but produced an impressive ride, learning more about his Grand Tour ability and setting up a shot at the final podium on Tuesday.
