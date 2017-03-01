Concern for man missing from, Rome, Italy after Davide Nappi flew to Stansted Airport
Police are appealing for information to help find an Italian national who has gone missing after flying in to Stansted Airport. Davide Nappi, 39, who is from Rome, flew in from the Italian capital landing at Stansted at 1.35pm yesterday .
