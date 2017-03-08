Citric acid has the potential to prod...

Citric acid has the potential to produce respiratory sensitisers in e-cigarette vapor

The use of citric acid in e-liquids needs to be investigated to further understand its potential to form potentially harmful anhydrides in the vapour. Citric acid occurs naturally in the body, is 'generally recognised as safe' in the USA, and is used in pharmaceutical inhalation products.

