Catch a glimpse of Venus in unprecedented Botticelli exhibit in Williamsburg
Among the most beautiful and iconic images in the world is "The Birth of Venus," painted by Sandro Botticelli in 1480s Florence. The sensuous central image of Venus was afterward used by Botticelli to stand in life-sized, isolated splendor in at least two additional paintings, and most likely many more.
