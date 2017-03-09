Bridge collapses onto motorway

Bridge collapses onto motorway

Ancona, March 9 - A bridge collapsed onto the A14 motorway near the central Italian city of Ancona Thursday, killing two people and injuring three others, sources said. The victims were named as Emidio 'Mimmo' Diomedi, 60, and his wife Antonella Viviani, 54, who had been married for 36 years.

Chicago, IL

