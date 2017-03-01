Berlusconi Said Considering Further D...

Berlusconi Said Considering Further Delay in AC Milan Team Sale

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Billionaire Silvio Berlusconi is considering accepting a third, non-refundable 100 million-euro deposit to give the Chinese investor group seeking to buy his Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changxing's preliminary agreement to purchase AC Milan for 740 million euros was supposed to be concluded in December, but Berlusconi extended the deadline to March 3. Bloomberg News reported last month that Chinese authorities have blocked the investment group from transferring funds from mainland China to buy the seven-time European champion team. The transfer is being held up partly because the Chinese embassy in Rome disapproved of the warm welcome to Milan for the Dalai Lama in October, according to people familiar with the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... 4 hr where Halton WWI ... 1
News Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10) 22 hr Loud Squeaky Phart 56
News More Feb 7 Battle Tested 9
News Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10) Feb 6 Suntan Phart 74
News Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur... Jan '17 Fartosaurus Rex 3
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? Jan '17 DeathToUSA 6
News Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11) Jan '17 edna19 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC