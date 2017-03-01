Berlusconi Said Considering Further Delay in AC Milan Team Sale

Billionaire Silvio Berlusconi is considering accepting a third, non-refundable 100 million-euro deposit to give the Chinese investor group seeking to buy his Sino-Europe Sports Investment Management Changxing's preliminary agreement to purchase AC Milan for 740 million euros was supposed to be concluded in December, but Berlusconi extended the deadline to March 3. Bloomberg News reported last month that Chinese authorities have blocked the investment group from transferring funds from mainland China to buy the seven-time European champion team. The transfer is being held up partly because the Chinese embassy in Rome disapproved of the warm welcome to Milan for the Dalai Lama in October, according to people familiar with the situation.

