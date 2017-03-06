ArcelorMittal, Marcegaglia make offer...

ArcelorMittal, Marcegaglia make offer for Italy's Ilva steel plant

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A red-hot steel plate passes through a press at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. ) and Italy's Marcegaglia have made an offer to buy Italy's beleaguered Ilva steel plant, promising to invest 2.3 billion euros and boost production, ArcelorMittal said on Monday.

Chicago, IL

