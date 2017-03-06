ArcelorMittal, Marcegaglia make offer for Italy's Ilva steel plant
A red-hot steel plate passes through a press at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. ) and Italy's Marcegaglia have made an offer to buy Italy's beleaguered Ilva steel plant, promising to invest 2.3 billion euros and boost production, ArcelorMittal said on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar 1
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|Feb 28
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|More
|Feb 7
|Battle Tested
|9
|Mom calls cops on topless sunbather (Aug '10)
|Feb 6
|Suntan Phart
|74
|Your View: Climate book documents threat to sur...
|Jan '17
|Fartosaurus Rex
|3
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|Jan '17
|DeathToUSA
|6
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|Jan '17
|edna19
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC